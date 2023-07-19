AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from organizers, the CAPTRUST Blood Drive on Aug. 1 will involve the giveaway of two $2,500 scholarships for any college, university, technical or trade school.

Organizers said that the blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

Anyone who donates during the event will have the chance to complete an entry blank to enter their own name or someone else’s in a drawing at the end of the day, according to the event announcement. A winner enrolled in a college, university, technical, or trade school for the Fall 2023 semester will have a check written directly to the school of their choice.

Even for those not looking to attend school in the fall, organizers said that all donors during the event will receive a “Life is Better with Blood Donors” t-shirt and a Cinergy Playcard.

Those wanting to donate can call 331-8833 or visit the ourbloodinstitute.org website to schedule an appointment.