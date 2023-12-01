AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon native and Southwest Airlines pilot Capt. Lynn Vaughn retired after 31 years as a commercial airline pilot.

Capt. Vaughn was based in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is where Southwest flight 19-47 took off from Friday morning before landing at Amarillo International Airport this afternoon. Family and friends were waiting for him on the tarmac.

“The great thing about Southwest Airlines is when you retire, they let you pick your retirement flight,” said Capt. Lynn Vaugh. “You get to pick your careers and you get to have family and friends on board. I had a wonderful, more than 31 year career. It went by so fast, and I wish it wasn’t over.”

Southwest has been part of the Vaughn family legacy for decades, as their father was one of the airline’s first pilots.

“We’re lucky enough that Southwest Airlines would hire family, we pretty much created a legacy here,” said Capt. Lynn Vaughn. “Our father started here, and he was one of the first southwest pilots. We’ve had seven family members of Southwest. I have two brothers that are captains, of course, Larry’s retired, younger brother Kevin is still here. My sister is a flight attendant here and her husband is a retired captain. So, we’ve had a pretty big legacy here for our family to be in Southwest.”

For Capt. Vaughn’s final Southwest flight as a pilot, he was hoping for clear skies, as he carried his family, friends and other souls on board to Amarillo.

“It’s a perfect day,” said Capt. Lynn Vaughn. “To be able to have family and friends on board, it’s just a great way to cap your career. It’s like putting icing on the cake. So, with having family and friends here, it was just wonderful. It’s better than just doing a regular flight where you don’t really know anybody. On this one I knew almost all the passengers.”

In addition to having his family and friends on board and waiting at the airport, Vaughn selected a special crew for his retirement flight.

The crew included his sister Terry and girlfriend Cindy as flight attendants. His girlfriend’s daughter Alex, was his co-pilot. In addition, his younger brother Kevin and fellow pilot Mike were all in the cockpit.

Because Capt. Lynn Vaughn’s older brother Larry retired 18 months prior he was unable to be in the cockpit, but was on the plane with their family.

“In spirit I was up in the cockpit and Lynn was able to have his girlfriend’s daughter as his copilot,” said Larry Vaughn retired Southwest Pilot and Lynn’s older brother. “Our brother was on the jump seat, another dear friend was on the jump seat. Our father, he’s gone now, but he was the 17th pilot for Southwest he was up there in spirit. Our brother-in-law, second highest time saving 37 pilot in the world, retired Southwest captain, he was in the back and he was up there in spirit as well.”

Larry Vaughn shared that as brothers they love flying together and it’s bittersweet as he watches his brother embark on this new chapter.

“My brother’s my best friend,” said Larry Vaughn. “I know exactly how he felt today and I was reliving those moments when I was having to walk away from the career that I loved, in the company that I loved. I’m flying little small business jets now. We’re still doing what we love, but just not with the company that we love.”

Working for Southwest has been a blessing.

“We were blessed to be with a great airline,” said Capt. Lynn Vaughn. “We’ve never gone through any of the troubled times that a lot of airlines have had go through, we haven’t had to go through any bankruptcy or furloughs. It’s just been a very solid career for 31 years. So, it’s reassuring to have a great career and to pretty much know that your future is going to be solid until you retire. So just having that, gave me such a good sense of confidence.”

If there was one thing Capt. Lynn Vaughn said he could change about his career, he would have started earlier.

“I got hired at Southwest in my 30s, I was actually 34 years old,” said Capt. Lynn Vaughn. “I wish I had more time of course you can only get that time on the front side.”

For anyone who wants to become a pilot, Capt. Lynn Vaughn said being determined is important.

“Follow your dreams, you don’t have to be you don’t have to be the smartest kid in class,” said Captain Lynn Vaughn. “It’s pretty much your desire. If you have determination and drive and you really want to do this. You can do this.”

Capt. Lynn Vaughn went on to share that neither him or his brothers had military flight training, but they found a way to pay for their training and follow their dreams.

“I would say anyone that wants to do this, don’t stop,” said Captain Lynn Vaughn. “If you just keep going, stay focused, you will make it.”

With Vaughn’s commercial airline career coming to an end, he plans to continue flying as much as possible.