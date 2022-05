AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Caprock High School is set to host a Military Signing Day which will honor the seniors who have committed to military service, according to the Amarillo Independent School District’s communications department.

AISD detailed that from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday in the Caprock library, families are invited to be in attendance as a recruiter will swear in the students.