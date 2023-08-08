AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) released information on the “Freshmen Walk” hosted by Caprock High School on Tuesday evening in which staff will welcome incoming Freshmen.

According to officials, the walk will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening beginning at Caprock, located at 3001 SE 34th Ave. Staff will then walk to the incoming Freshmen homes to welcome them with a “Class of 2027” yard sign.

In addition, further information about Freshman orientation will be provided during the walk.