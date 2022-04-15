AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Caprock High School recently announced that the school’s ROTC program was recently named national champions.

According to a post made on the school’s Facebook page, officials said that the Caprock ROTC program won first place in the Marine Corps JROTC National Championships.

According to a news release, the Caprock team competed with other high schools throughout the country, competing in the Color Guard event, armed and unarmed exhibition and regulation.

The team will arrive back in Amarillo at 11 a.m. Saturday at Caprock High School.