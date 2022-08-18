UPDATE (2:46 p.m.)

The Amarillo Police Department reports the person of interest has been found and all students are safe. Police said they are still investigating the incident.

Amarillo ISD released a statement saying that it received a tip of a student with a weapon on campus and was able to secure the school and apprehend the suspect quickly.

AISD officials said the student did not have a weapon in their possession.

AISD statement in full:

“Earlier today, we received a tip of a student with a weapon on campus at Caprock High School. We were able to quickly act to secure the school, and apprehend the suspect… all because someone on campus spoke up. The suspect did *not* have a weapon in possession. Regardless, it’s important to always investigate these types of situations thoroughly. We want to again emphasize the need for continued conversations to reinforce the “If you see something, say something” message. It is one of the most effective ways we can help keep our schools safe. To report something suspicious, contact an AISD staff member, police officer, or use the online School Safety First Form which can be found at www.amaisd.org/safety. We are grateful to parents and the community for their support and understanding today and every day as we work together to put the safety of our students and staff first.” Amarillo ISD

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported on Thursday afternoon that Caprock and Oakdale elementary were on lockdown due to a gun sighting in the area until around 1:30 p.m.

APD on Twitter detailed that they received reports of a man seen with a “gun in waistband” on campus and then walking away from school. APD officers were “actively searching” the area after 1 p.m.

At around 1:30 p.m., the police department said that both Caprock and Oakdale were downgraded to “secure” status, with Oakdale elementary returning to “normal” status by 1:35 p.m.