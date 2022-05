AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo ISD, the Caprock High School Marine Corps JROTC drill team will show off their skills as Texas District 13 Representative Ronny Jackson is set to visit the team at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, according to Amarillo ISD.

Amarillo ISD detailed that Jackson will address the team about their achievements including taking home first place at the National Drill Championship in April.