AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Independent School District announced that the Caprock High School Fine Arts Department is set to host the ninth annual Taste of the Arts from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday in the Caprock High School Auditorium, located at 3001 SE 34th Ave.

The event, according to AISD, will feature the talents of students participating in different forms of art including dance, theatre, choir, band and visual arts.

Students will participate in more than two dozen performances with Caprock noting that the Caprockettes will sing “All I Want for Christmas” while the Caprock Show Choir will sing “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

The free event is open to the public, Amarillo ISD said.