Caprock High School was temporarily placed on lockout today

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Caprock ISD

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Caprock ISD Facebook page, Caprock High School was temporarily placed on lockout this afternoon “due to an issue in the neighborhood” said the Facebook post.

The lockout has since been lifted and students are now on regular schedule.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss