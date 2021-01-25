Caprock High School was temporarily placed on lockout today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Caprock ISD Facebook page, Caprock High School was temporarily placed on lockout this afternoon “due to an issue in the neighborhood” said the Facebook post.
The lockout has since been lifted and students are now on regular schedule.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
