Caprock High School lifted from lockdown after fireworks set off on campus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an incident that happened Friday afternoon at Caprock High School.

According to a news release from the department, school liaison officers from the department heard loud pops on Caprock High School’s campus at about 1 p.m. Friday. As officers searched for the source, the school was placed on lockdown, officials said.

After a search, officers determined the source of the sound was fireworks that had been set off by a student. A juvenile male suspect was then located and detained. After the source was found, the school was taken off lockdown.