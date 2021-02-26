Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway closed through March 3

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Parks & Wildlife (TPWD) reports that the Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway is closed through at least March 3, due to a complete water outage.

TPWD also reports the Texas State Bison Herd will be less visible in the coming weeks, leading to the annual bison vaccination and wellness checks.

According to TPWD this annual workup ensures the health and overall well-being of the herd.

TPWD said if anyone is planning a visit to read through their current COVID restrictions.

