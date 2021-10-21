Capital murder suspect may be in Amarillo, wanted after 3 Midland deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers urged the community to be on the lookout after authorities said 23-year-old Kevin Alexis Martinez, wanted on charges of Capital Murder after three deaths in Midland, might be in the area.

At around 2 a.m. Oct. 17, Midland County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call and found three victims with gunshot wounds. According to the office, all three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Martinez was noted as the suspect and believed to have fled before deputies arrived.

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked that any with information call at 806-374-4400, the Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips app. There is a possible $1,000 cash reward for tips.

