CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A big week in Canadian as the Capital Farm Credit Hemphill County Texas A&M AgriLife Beef Cattle Conference was held to discuss the changing markets, ranching, and beef cattle sustainability across the nation.

Throughout the next two days, ranchers and producers will hear about the latest in ranching and beef cattle markets and management advice from national experts at the annual beef cattle conference.

According to Texas A&M AgriLife, the conference will include prime educational information, multiple trade show vendors, and the opportunity to visit and network with ranchers in a large geographical area, as well as guest speakers.

Some of the guest speakers at this year’s conference included Representative Ken King, Representative Ronny Jackson, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Representative Jackson spoke on how politics in Washington DC are affecting beef cattle producers. He said agriculture is hurting here on the High Plains along with everywhere else.

“We got a lot of issues with the drought, we got some issues that we were talking about today with over-regulation from the Biden Administration, kinda of the climate change assault that has extended from oil and gas into our ag with some of our farmers and ranchers,” said Rep. Jackson.

The beef conference was held both in-person and virtually.

Organizers added attendees will hear about new market opportunities, carbon credit information, new beef cattle promotions and updates from the Texas Beef Council, genetic advancements, cow/calf profit analyzers, a rancher panel sharing about grass grazing and animal management, and a live cattle demonstration on cattle handling beyond the basics and herd bull testing.

Tuesday’s event will be followed by a prime rib dinner and the presentation of the “Rancher of the Year” award.