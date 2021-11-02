UPDATE: FM 2590 reopens after Tuesday morning wreck

UPDATE: According to TxDOT, FM 2590 at Rockwell Road was reopened for the public after the previous accident was cleared from the road.

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Drivers were warned by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Tuesday morning to find an alternate route away from FM 2590 in Canyon.

According to TxDOT’s announcement, a wreck on FM 2590 at Rockwell Road closed the thoroughfare in both directions. Drivers should choose an alternate route, and otherwise be cautious and aware of first responders in the area.