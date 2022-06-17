CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday, officials from the Walmart Supercenter Store (CMN) announced they will begin their “Kickoff Campaign with First Responders”. The event will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 17 at the Canyon Walmart Supercenter Store, located at 1701 N. 23rd St.

According to a WSS release, this will be an all-day event to raise funds for CMN hospitals in the Amarillo area for child life, and pediatric programs. WSS said Canyon Fire Fighters, Canyon Police Officers, and Walmart Store Manager Angelica Yvarra will be in attendance.

Officials said Walmart and Sam`s Club are in their 34th year of supporting CMN hospitals across Texas, and customers are invited to join in the celebration at the store Saturday. Apollo MedFlight is scheduled to land a helicopter at the store, and first responders will also be on hand collecting donations and assisting shoppers to their vehicles.

“We are honored to partner with our local first responders to help raise money for such a wonderful cause as Children’s Miracle Network,” said store manager Angelica Yvarra. “Our associates are proud to be a part of such a giving community and look forward to helping give back this weekend.”

For more information on the “Kickoff Campaign with First Responders” visit here.