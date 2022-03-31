CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Canyon man’s military ID is returned to him after he lost it.

The only thing is that he doesn’t know is who found it.

“Only in Canyon will something like this happen,” said Ron Campbell, Canyon Resident & Retired Army Veteran.

Campbell is feeling thankful after recently losing his military ID while running some errands.

“I’m not one that loses a military ID because it’s so important because it’s my lifeline for medical, for everything. So I’m like what am I going to do,” said Campbell.

Campbell said the only thing he could do was to go out to Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis to get a new one.

“However, I knew it had to be right here in Canyon and as always no panic. We live in Canyon,” said Campbell.

But right before Campbell was supposed to leave for Clovis.

“My wife goes to the mailbox. I go to the house and she comes on in and she says hey look through the mail,” said Campbell.

Wouldn’t you know it?

“I look through the mail. I lift the last one up and there that card was just grinning at me as pretty as could be and I thought oh my goodness. I have to laugh because Canyon. Any other place in the world, it would be a huge surprise but this is just pleasantness here because you know things like that happen and somebody is going to take care of you,” said Campbell.

Campbell said he just had one simple message for whoever it was that found his ID.

That message was “thank you so so much.”