Canyon United Supermarkets Pharmacy receives doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Canyon announced on its Facebook that the Canyon United Supermarkets Pharmacy has received around 300 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The City said it expects other Canyon clinics to receive doses in the coming weeks.

The United Pharmacy, said the City, is administering to all people included in Phase 1A of the vaccination allocation plan, and will soon move to 1B.

Vaccine administration is currently by appointment only, announced the City. Those wishing to be vaccinated, if included in phase 1A, are encouraged to call the pharmacy to schedule an appointment.

The City continued to list out those currently eligible for vaccines in the post.