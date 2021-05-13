Canyon teenager starts service project to help benefit Martha’s Home

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Canyon teenager is taking it upon herself to help out those in need.

“That is so cool. Yes, let’s do it,” said Lorien Hall, Canyon High School Sophomore.

That is the reaction that Hall got from her friends when she brought up the idea to collect feminine hygiene products and other items to donate to an area non-profit.

Which lead to asking, where did the idea come from?

“Back in February I was just scrolling through Instagram like us teens do. I saw this post and it was like we’re collecting this kind of stuff. That’s really cool but I didn’t think too much of it. I ended up following them,” said Hall.

The “them” that Hall is referring to, is her drive.

“It’s a non-profit organization that collects bras, menstrual products and then just general hygiene stuff to help in period and hygiene poverty. Back in mid-April they were like ok we’re accepting applications and I was like that might be fun,” said Hall.

After signing up and making it through the interview process, Hall and her friends started collecting donations.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for people. I’ve been in similar issues with not having that stuff accessible to me. Now that I’m good to go and stuff, I just wanted to give back and help the community more,” said Hall.

Those donations will be going towards Martha’s Home, which is where homeless women and mothers with children can find shelter.

“Just to meet a young person, a high schooler that cares about other people outside of her own little bubble. That’s a blessing,” said Connie Garcia, Martha’s Home Executive Director.

Hall’s end goal with all of this?

“To educate people on how some people don’t have this kind of stuff and the importance of everyone having this stuff. Because if you don’t it can provide big issues,” said Hall.

If you would like to help out Hall with her service project, donations boxes are set up at the United Supermarket in Canyon and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Canyon as well.

You can also donate online here.