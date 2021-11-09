Canyon teenager Lorien Hall aims to ensure a merry Christmas for area children

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This is not the first or last time that Lorien Hall plans on helping out her community.

She is also making it a habit of helping them out.

Back in the spring, Hall raised money and collected feminine hygiene products for the women at Martha’s Home, which provides shelter for women and homeless mothers.

Well, Hall is back at it again as she is starting a fundraiser to purchase gifts for the children of Martha’s Home.

Hall said they will have a Santa go over to Martha’s Home to ask the children what they would like for Christmas.

She said they will use the donations to purchase those specific items and the inspiration in doing this comes from her own family experiences.

“I have seven little siblings and so it’s always my favorite thing on Christmas eve, Christmas morning to watch their faces when they open presents and I wanted to bring that to some other kids at places that may not get that. I want them to have that joy in the morning on Christmas,” said Hall.

As mentioned, Hall does not plan on stopping her giving following this Christmas donation.

Hall says she plans on doing something again next spring and hopes to reach an even wider variety of those in need.

Hall has set up a Facebook donation page so you can help her with her upcoming Christmas donations.