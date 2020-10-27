Canyon resident inspired by random gift card found in groceries

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon resident Kerri Garcia had a recent trip to United Supermarkets which turned out to be more than expected.

“It made me pretty happy,” Garcia said. “I didn’t notice it was in the bag at first when I got home. I pulled it out and I was like what is this? How did that get in there?”

Garcia found a $25 gift card buried at the bottom of her groceries.

“I turned it over and read the note,” Garcia added.

The handwritten note which has now been shared on Facebook read, “A young girl had her groceries paid for … So she bought this gift card to pay it forward and told me to choose someone who deserved it.”

“It actually really helped me. I have two little babies in diapers right now, so the money went to buying extra diapers for them,” Garcia said.

Now Garcia is on her own mission of continuing the idea of paying it forward.

“I have a first name, her name is Bree and I’m not sure who the sacker was,” Garcia said. “I was actually going to purchase about two or three $20 dollar gift cards and I wanted to write little notes on them about paying it forward, and I was going to give it to the cashiers here and doing the same thing having them pick someone who they thought deserved it.”

Her hope is that one good deed will inspire hundreds more.

“Just little good deeds, can make a difference in someone’s day,” Garcia added.

