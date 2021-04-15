Canyon Police see spike in DWI arrests in 2021

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon Police are reporting a large spike in drunk drivers since the beginning of the year.

As of April 9, CPD has reported a total of 27 DWI arrests for 2021.

“That that does seem to be a pretty, fairly high number,” said Canyon Police Chief Steve Brush.

Chief Brush said this is an increase from 2020, where they only reported 45.

The reason for the lower number?

“We crashed because we didn’t do a lot of traffic stops and that kind of thing, because of Covid,” said Chief Brush. The fewer traffic stops mean the potential for fewer DWI arrests.

So where does Canyon usually sit on the number of DWI arrests?

“Really, we’ve held in around the … 80 to 90 area for several years,” said Chief Brush. “Way back in 2010-2011, we had over 100. So yeah, it’s a significant number … If we keep this up, obviously, we’ll be over 100 at the end of the year, and that would be back near 2010 2011 numbers, which could be pretty significant.”

Chief Brush said it indicates a growing problem; a problem they are here to help stop.

“Protect our community and our town, and our friends and neighbors. That’s what they expect us to do. That’s what they hired us to do. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to take care of it to try to prevent those DWI dangers,” said Chief Brush.

Chief brush told us the best way to prevent a DWI arrest is the obvious one: don’t drink and drive. If you do plan to drink, have a designated driver, call for a ride, or take a rideshare to get home safe.