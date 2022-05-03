CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department is looking for information on suspected vandalism that happened at Paul Lindsey Park on April 21, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Canyon Police released a video that shows someone vandalizing one of the walls at the pavilion of Paul Lindsey Park. The department is asking anyone who may recognize them to contact the department at 806-655-5005 or to message them directly on Facebook.

Police said in the post that this is one of many vandalism calls that the department received from various parks over the last few months saying that thousands of dollars have been spent repairing those instances of vandalism.

The Canyon Police Department said that if anyone witnesses suspicious activity while in any of the parks to alert the department.