Canyon Police make arrest in connection with series of burglaries

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department reports that a suspect is in custody in connection with a series of burglaries.

According to CPD, it had received six reports of vehicle burglaries, three stolen vehicles, two residential burglaries, a storage shed burglary, and two additional thefts of property since late September.

On October 18th, Canyon Police Officers said they were able to locate stolen property at a rural Randall County home, and additional stolen property has been located in a vacant field. Canyon Police said they located the suspect near the vacant field and brought them in for questioning after a brief foot chase.

The property recovered is being linked to the 14 reported cases as well as multiple unreported cases said CPD. Canyon Police continue saying they have recovered a mini motorcycle, two bicycles, and one of the stolen vehicles so far. Police say they are still looking for a white 2007 Dodge Ram quad cab pickup with Texas Tag DFP3048.

CPD said residents who have had any property stolen recently and have not reported it to the police should call the station at (806) 655-5005.

Canyon Police said the investigation is continuing and additional charges may be filed.