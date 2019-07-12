Canyon Police get armored vehicle

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department is now the proud owner of an armored vehicle. The public got a first look at the vehicle during Canyon’s 4th of July parade.

CPD’s new emergency response armored personnel vehicle (ERAP-V) once protected our troops overseas.

“It would be good for high water rescues. If we ever have a snow storm again. Fire evacuations is big. With the wildfires, it can put a lot of people inside of it to get them out of harm’s way,” said Cpl. Eric Jusiak with the Canyon Police Department.

Cpl. Jusiak said with its height, armor on all sides, and bullet-resistant glass, it will keep officers safe in many circumstances.

“It can also be used in tactical situations, as far as active shooters and stuff like that to help protect citizens and the officers,” said Cpl. Jusiak.

Cpl. Jusiak and Cpl. Matt Garza worked to get the ERAP-V through the government’s 1033 program, which allows excess military equipment to be issued to local law enforcement, but armored vehicles do not come cheap.

“To purchase the vehicle is about $495,000. With the program, like I said, we got it. It was sitting in a yard. It looked completely different. We had to do a lot of maintenance to it to get it up and running,” said Cpl. Jusiak.

Cpl. Jusiak said the ERAP-V’s only cost to taxpayers is the refurbishment. That maintenance included a new paint job and basic tune-up with the help of West Texas Hot Rods and Diesel Repair of Canyon.

“We didn’t have to pay anything for it other than to transport it and obviously maintenance to refurbish it, but when I talked to the chief, that was the hardest part, trying to find funding for a vehicle or something similar,” said Cpl. Jusiak.

They said the ERAP-V will also be made available to other law enforcement agencies as long as their needs fall within their guidelines.

Cpl. Jusiak told us the Amarillo Police Department also participates in the 1033 Program.

APD has been working to obtain a new SWAT vehicle with help from The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.