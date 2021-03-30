CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Update: The Canyon Police Department reports that traffic lanes have been opened.
CPD said the the wreck involved a vehicle and motorcycle and one person has been taken to the hospital.
The Canyon Police Department reported on their Facebook page that officers are working a major crash in the N200 block of 23rd St.
CPD said all southbound lanes are currently closed in the the block and are asking people to avoid the area until the road way clears.
Stay with myhighplains.com for updates.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- White House weighs legislation, executive orders on gun control
- Fewer Americans than ever attend houses of worship, Gallup poll finds
- Major Biden involved in biting incident during walk, report says
- Update: Canyon Police Department working major crash in the N200 block of 23rd Street
- ‘Questions remain unanswered’: Gov. Abbott sends letter to Vice President Kamala Harris