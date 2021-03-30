Update: Canyon Police Department working major crash in the N200 block of 23rd Street

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Update: The Canyon Police Department reports that traffic lanes have been opened.

CPD said the the wreck involved a vehicle and motorcycle and one person has been taken to the hospital.

The Canyon Police Department reported on their Facebook page that officers are working a major crash in the N200 block of 23rd St.

CPD said all southbound lanes are currently closed in the the block and are asking people to avoid the area until the road way clears.

Stay with myhighplains.com for updates.