CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department said it has seen a large spike in the number of drunk drivers since the beginning of the year.
CPD said its officers have made 27 arrests for DWI. The department reported 45 for 2020.
“Folks, please save yourself the headache (both from a legal standpoint and maybe a hangover), and please contact a sober driver if you are going to get drunk. It is not worth the risk of hurting yourself or someone else,” read a post from CPD on Facebook.
CPD said if you suspect a drunk driver on the road to contact them at 806-655-5005.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Sod Poodles to host 2021 National Anthem auditions April 10
- Gov. Abbott to visit the Rio Grande Valley to discuss Operation Lone Star
- Biden launches community corps to boost COVID-19 vaccinations
- Newsfeed Now: A closer look at Pres. Biden’s $2.3T infrastructure plan, Trio of friends extend March Madness streak
- Canyon Police Department says it’s seen a ‘large spike in drunk drivers’ since beginning of year