Canyon Police Department opens search for next Captain

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department (CPD) announced it has opened a search for a new Police Captain. The Captain position is the second in command to the Chief of Police.

The Police Captain is responsible for the overall development, supervision, and evaluation of the patrol services for the City of Canyon Police Department. This is a command level position that may act as Chief when needed.

“We’re looking for a second in command that has leadership experience and a passion to serve the Canyon community,” said Canyon Chief of Police Steve Brush. “Our goal here at CPD is to protect and serve our community, and we know the right candidate will share that goal.”

The job will be open to applications from Monday, August 2 to Monday, August 30. Applicants will need to submit a resume and cover letter. The full job description can be found here.

“We are excited about this opportunity to bring someone on that can help assist our department in the certification program and advance our core values with the staff and community,” said Canyon City Manager Joe Price.

Applicants can apply here.