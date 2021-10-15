Canyon Police Department names new Police Captain

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department (CPD) announced the promotion of Lieutenant Matthew Coggins as the new police captain, according to a press release by the City of Canyon.

The release explained that Coggins has bee with the CPD for 16 years and the police captain is “responsible for overall development, supervision, and evaluation of the patrol services for the City of Canyon Police Department.

“We’re very happy to promote Coggins to the Captain position,” said Steve Brush, Canyon Police Chief. “After a long search, we found what we needed right in our own department. Matt has been Lieutenant for six years, and he will fill into this new leadership role well.”

CPD is set to host a ceremony for Coggins on Wednesday, Oct 20 at 3:00 p.m. in the Commissioner Chambers at City Hall, with his wife pinning him.

“Matt has worked for us for 16 years and we are excited about bringing his leadership into the future activities and projects of the CPD,” stated Joe Price, Canyon City Manager.

In addition, three other members of the CPD will be promoted at the ceremony including, Officer J’Taun Sanchez to Corporal, Corporal Matthew Garza to Sergeant, and Sergeant Luke Stout to Lieutenant, the City of Canyon listed.

“It is an honor to continue to serve the officers and the community of Canyon,” stated Coggins. “I look forward to the opportunities, the challenges and the future of the Canyon Police Department.”