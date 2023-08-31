CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department announced it is offering a “Safe Exchange Zone” for anyone who makes an online transaction from sites such as Craiglist or Facebook Marketplace.

Canyon Police said it wanted to offer the community who make online transactions from sites such as Craiglist or Facebook Marketplace a safe 24-hour video surveillance exchange area.

“Exchanges can sometimes be a little stressful so we hope this space provides you with a bit of comfort! This location also offers a great child exchange spot.” said Canyon Police in a Facebook post.

The “Safe Exchange Zone” is located in the parking lot shared by the Cole Community Center and City Hall across the street from the Canyon Police Department.

The area is under 24-hour video surveillance said Canyon Police.