CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department report that they are searching for Christopher Duffy, 38.

via Canyon Police Department

According to Canyon Police, Duffy was last seen on Friday, Sept. 17, at around 4 p.m. on FM 1061 near US 385, around the Boys Ranch area.

CPD said that Duffy may be in a blue 2020 Nissan Altima with the tag Tennessee 2T84G1.

Canyon Police are asking anyone with information that could be of assistance to contact Canyon PD at 806-655-5005.