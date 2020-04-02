Canyon photographer captures grad pictures on students’ front porches

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Most Canyon residents know Cliff Lawson as a granddad, full-time Pantex worker, and a talented photographer.

“The left brain side is kind of my photography, that’s where my real passion lies,” Lawson explained.

Around this time of year, when high school seniors are usually making memories, Lawson is the one capturing them.

“I get to see kids at their best their most competitive, yeah it’s just been a blessing,” said Lawson.

So when the current social-distancing guidelines kept many area seniors from taking their graduation pictures, Lawson wondered how he could help.

“I thought what can i do here in canyon and how can I reach out to my kids,” said Lawson.

Lawson grabbed his camera and took a photography trip around Canyon.

“I visited almost 30 houses, 34 kids, just four hours of time going around,” said Lawson.

The photos capture every seniors stories right on their front porch.

“The parents were excited. It was something we could do for the kids, I don’t want to say better, but made it a little better for them,” said Lawson.

Lawson said he took the photos weeks ago which was before the city’s shelter in place order.

At the time, he still practiced social distancing by capturing the photos of each student from a safe distance.

