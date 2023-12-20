CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Canyon Police Department announced that it will be teaming up with the West Texas A&M University Police Department to host a Citizens Academy to present to the public the details of police work.

According to a Canyon Police Department press release, the academy is scheduled for March 19 through May 18, every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Officials said the academy will cover topics including Patrol Procedures, Crime Scene Investigations, Emergency Response Tactical Teams, and Firearms.

CPD stated that applicants must either be current students, staff members at WTAMU, or residents of the Canyon ISD area. CPD added that applications will be available beginning Jan. 1 and the deadline is Jan. 30.

For more information regarding this citizens academy contact the Canyon Police Department at 806-655-5005.