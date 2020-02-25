Canyon Police joining the Neighbors app to help combat local crime

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department is joining an app that could help them cut down on crime. They told us the department is using the technology to make the community a safer place.

“Just another tool in the toolbox for detectives,” said Sgt. Carlos Hernandez with the Canyon Police Department.

It is a valuable one at that too for Sgt. Hernandez and the rest of the Canyon Police Department as they have joined the Neighbors by Ring app.

Neighbors is a web-based app that is utilized as a neighborhood watch program.

“If a crime or incident occurs in a specific area, the detective can send out a notification to the neighbors in that area to review their surveillance cameras or footage and they can upload any videos that would help us in the investigation,” said Sgt. Hernandez.

Sgt. Hernandez said one of the biggest factors in making this decision is the surge in the number of people that too have taken to technology to protect their home.

“What the detectives do is they’ll go into the neighborhoods and they look for camera systems and pretty much everyone has one now. Those capture tons of information. Vehicles in the area, suspicious people,” said Sgt. Hernandez.

He said it also saves the detectives a lot of time investigating different crimes.

“They don’t have to go door to door. They can just send out a notification. The way it works is, you can send out a geofencing around a specific area and it sends a notification straight to the neighbors and it eliminates time for the detectives. This app will only work with the community’s help and us working together,” said Sgt. Hernandez.

While the app will help them out a lot, Sgt. Hernandez wants to remind everyone that in the case of an emergency situation to call 9-1-1.

