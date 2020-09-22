Canyon one step closer to building Kylie Hiner Memorial Playground

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon is one step closer to building the Kylie Hiner Memorial Playground.

Kylie Hiner had autism and died three years ago due to a seizure, but her legacy in Canyon is what inspired the creation of this “no limits” playground.

“If a parent is in a wheelchair it’s hard for them to enjoy the park with their children,” said Canyon City Parks Director Brian Noel. “This allows them to do just that. It’s actually really going to be a park with no limits for families to enjoy.”

The city hopes to raise $1.2 million for the project.

With extra donations during the commission meeting, they have currently raised $400,000.

More from MyHighPlains.com: