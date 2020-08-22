Canyon Marching Band holds March-a-thon

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Canyon High School marching band continued one of their annual traditions on Saturday morning.

On August 22, The Canyon High School marching band held their annual March-a-thon that ended in the Canyon Square at around 9:15 a.m. Following the march, the band held a small performance for those that came out to support them.

The march is a fundraiser that helps to offset expenses for band students for things like gloves, marching shoes, band fees, and other expenses.

The March-a-thon has become more than a fundraiser, as it also gives the community a chance to show their support by cheering the band on.

More from MyHighPlains.com: