Canyon man uses colon cancer diagnosis to help raise awareness

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — March is colon cancer awareness month and one Canyon resident is using his recent diagnosis of the disease to help out in that mission.

Since his colon cancer diagnosis in August of last year, Canyon resident Adolfo Ocon has been receiving chemo and iron transfusions regularly.

“I have chemotherapy every 14 days. I have an iron transfusion every 7 days. It’s been a big tax on my body. It’s not easy,” said Ocon.

To get the word out and raise awareness on the disease, Ocon’s wife and daughter created “A Warrior’s Journey: Living Life After Diagnosis.”

The Facebook page contains regular postings from the Ocons that cover a number of topics regarding colon cancer.

“I think people need to understand that it is really creeping up on a lot of people. With the diets and being obese, people need to start figuring out that they need to do a lifestyle change because if you don’t, then it’s going to creep up on you,” said Ocon.

Both Ocon and his wife have a family history of colon cancer.

Which brings up another reason for putting the blog out there.

“My grandfather passed away a few years back and I should have had myself checked back then. Being a nurse, I should have done that and I didn’t. I just ignored it. I finally got checked and it was too late,” said Ocon.

With it being colon cancer awareness month, the Ocons see it as a huge opportunity to spread their message even more.

“To have a whole month to raise awareness and let people know that this is real and it’s not getting any better unless you make a change in your life. I am a warrior and I’m fighting it tooth and nail,” said Ocon.

You can follow along on Ocon’s journey here: https://www.facebook.com/A-Warriors-Journey-Living-Life-After-Diagnosis-107115484484878