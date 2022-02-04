CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Brent Wiggett was recognized by the Canyon Police Department Thursday after what officials described as, “exemplary, and quite frankly heroic, acts,” during an October 2021 incident.

According to the police department, Wiggett reported a fire on the 600 block of 26th Street on Oct. 20 at around 4 a.m.

“Realizing a delayed response to check the residence could result in serious harm or even death to anyone inside,” said department officials on social media, “Mr. Wiggett made the decision to attempt contact and he even located an elderly man inside who needed help to get out of danger. Mr. Wiggett assisted the man to safety.”





via the Canyon Police Department Facebook

The Canyon Police Department said they formally recognized Wiggett for his actions with a CPD patch, a gold challenge coin, and a certificate presented by Chief Steve Brush.