Canyon man dead after wreck in New Mexico

LEA COUNTY, N.M. New Mexico State Police reports that one man from Canyon is dead after a wreck in Lea County.

NMSP said that on Sept. 15, it had investigated a crash a involving two vehicles near the intersection of Orla Road and Pipeline Road, which is west of Jal and north of the New Mexico and Texas border.

According to state police, the investigation indicated a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV), was going north on Orla Road when the CMV slowed down to make a left turn onto Pipeline Road and, for unknow reasons, a car driven by Donald Ray Hass, 50, of Canyon struck the rear end of the CMV’s trailer.

NMSP said Hass who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator and the driver of the CMV was uninjured.

State Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to have been worn only by the driver of the CMV. This crash is still under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.