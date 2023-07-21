(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 21, 2023.)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A recent announcement from Canyon Main Street (CMS) detailed that it is looking for an artist to create a new Palo Duro Canyon-themed mural in downtown Canyon.

The mural installation will be the first project that is part of CMS’s new mural program which will share funding with business owners to install and maintain the quality of murals over time. The program, the announcement read, is focused on “beautifying Canyon.”

The mural will be located on the northeast corner of the downtown square on the west of the Palo Duro Canyon Outfitters Building, according to the announcement.

“The CMS Design Committee has discussed murals many times in the past, but with the recent public interest, felt like this was the right time to start the program,” said Kirstie Proctor, Canyon Main Street Coordinator. “As an accredited Main Street City, we have access to resources that will help ensure the murals will be positive for our community and will not damage the historical buildings they might be on. By being involved in the murals that go up in Canyon, we can also assist in any maintenance that may need to be done in the future to keep them looking nice.”

The announcement noted that the muralist must submit a detailed sketch idea for the mural along with examples of previous work by Sept. 1. The artist will be selected by the CMS Design Committee and the building property owner and the winner will then be announced by Sept. 29.

Proposals will be judged on the following, as listed in the announcement:

Overall mural concept;

Past experience with murals/public art;

Familiarity/knowledge of Canyon and subject material;

Projected timeline; and

Artist fee.

“We are excited to be part of Canyon’s Main Street project,” said Bill Gaydosh, owner of Palo Duro Canyon Outfitters. “Depicting Canyon’s rich history on our building is an honor and we can’t wait to see the winning mural.”

Learn more about the mural program and find more details on the Call for Artist on the CMS website.