CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon Main Street (CMS) is looking for artists to apply for their new mural program’s upcoming project.

Kirstie Proctor, CMS’ program coordinator, said the first mural for the program will be at Palo Duro Canyon Outfitters. She said the theme for the mural will be Palo Duro Canyon.

“It’s on the side of the Palo Duro Canyon Outfitters building, so we thought that was kind of fitting. And just living where we live, we are lucky to have Palo Duro Canyon right in our backyard and we really want to connect with that in our downtown,” she said.

Proctor said CMS is accepting applications for artists to create the mural and that the application can be completed online.

“We are taking application through Sept. 1st. If they go to our website, there is a page on there that talks all about the mural and how to submit the application. There’s a call for artists that has all the details in there,” said Proctor. “So after Sept. 1st, our design committee will meet along with the property owner and we’ll at least narrow it down. We may have a couple of meetings to choose the final artist, and then our Canyon Main Street advisory board will make the final approval.”

Proctor said artists will need to submit a detailed sketch of their idea, along with their portfolio and references.

“We really just want to see what their vision is. We didn’t add a lot of guidelines other than Palo Duro Canyon, so it could be the landscape itself, they could incorporate hikers, bikers, and campers. They could do it more set back in a historical time period and include buffalo and do more animals. We’re just excited to see all of the submissions,” she said.