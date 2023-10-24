(Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect a clarification on the location of the mural.)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Main Street Board hosted an event Tuesday to show the newly completed mural.

The Main Street board hosted the Design Committee, City Commission and other community members at The Shell on Tuesday, said organizers, to celebrate the completion of the new mural.

During the event, the group also opened the parking lot so the entire community could see the art piece.

“Well, we’re hoping it will get people to get a snapshot and to investigate more on our closeness to Palo Duro Canyon, our museum, all the great things in Canyon Main Street downtown Canyon, said Janna Wartes, Chairman of the Design Committee.

The new mural is now located at 1601 4th Ave. in Canyon, on the side of Palo Duro Canyon Outfitters.