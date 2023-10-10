CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Following a call by the City of Canyon to find a muralist to create a Palo Duro Canyon-themed mural in downtown Canyon, the city recently announced that muralist Bristen Lee Phillips was chosen to create the art piece.

The mural will be painted on the west wall of Palo Duro Outfitters on the corner of Canyon’s Square. The mural program, according to officials, is part of the Canyon Main Street initiative, focused on “beautifying Canyon with public art.” CMS will share the cost of the mural, and help maintain the structure over time, with the business owner.

Phillips is set to create imagery of the Palo Duro Canyon Lighthouse Trail, western heritage, and an ode to regional Western artist Jack Sorenson, according to officials.

“We were pleased to have received 18 submissions from both local and out-of-state artists for our first mural,” said Kirstie Proctor, CMS coordinator. “There were so many talented artists and amazing concepts to choose from, and the Design Committee spent a great deal of time reviewing and discussing each submission. Bristen’s concept, past experience painting a wide variety of impressive murals, and his passion for Palo Duro Canyon and this project ultimately brought him to the top. We are beyond excited to see this mural come to life!”

Officials noted that Phillips resides in Celina, Texas, and has family in Canyon as he grew up on the Frying Pan Ranch. In addition, his great-grandmother was the oldest living graduate of West Texas A&M University at one point in time.

“I am honored to be chosen to paint a mural for Canyon Main Street,” said Phillips. “The Lighthouse has always held a special magic for me, and when I think of painting the Palo Duro, I think of Jack Sorenson, Cowboy Artist. A native to Canyon, his paintings are an icon of Western heritage. Capturing that life in a way that few can. This mural is a collage of Mr. Sorenson’s paintings, put together in a way that reflects my memories of growing up in this area.”

Phillips will begin painting the mural in October, officials said, and will finish by the end of the year, weather permitting.

Phillips’s artwork can be seen on his website and find updates on the progression of the mural here.