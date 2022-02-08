CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For the first time receiving this distinction, the Canyon Area Library announced that it was awarded the Texas Municipal Library Director’s Association (TMLDA) Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award for 2021.

According to the library and the TMLDA website, 565 public libraries in Texas applied and only 59 of that number were awarded. Among the libraries in the Texas Panhandle, the Canyon Area Library was one of two to receive the award.

“We’re so thankful to be recognized by TMLDA,” said the Canyon Area Library’s Assistant Director Andrea High, “We have a lot planned for the future of the Canyon Area Library, and we can’t wait for our patrons to see what else our library can achieve!”

According to the library, in order to be considered for the award, it submitted its most popular programs. One program, the “55 by 5” initiative, was described as intending to equip parents and children for school by helping children read 50 books and play five developmental activities before the age of five. For the program, Canyon Area Library staff built a list of 50 books recommended most by kindergarten teachers.

“We are very proud of our staff at the Canyon Area Library and I’m happy to see that their continuous hard work is being recognized,” said Canyon City Manager Joe Price, “The entire team at the Canyon Area Library is top notch, and they are extremely deserving of this award.”

As described by the library, applications for the award must have shown that the facility exhibited excellence in 10 service areas:

Provide services to underserved populations either through outreach, special programs, collaborations with other libraries or organizations, special classes, special collections, etc.

Provide enhanced service to the public during the past year either through increase in service or a change in type of services.

Provide current marketing materials highlighting basic services and publicity about specific programs the library offers.

Provide cultural, topical, and educational programming for adults and families.

Provide literacy support for all ages.

Conduct a Summer Reading Program for youth, teens, and/or adults.

Invest in collaborative efforts with community organizations.

Support workforce development.

Support digital inclusion by providing public internet access, digital literacy training, and offering library services online.

Establish professional staff training to include training opportunities for staff at all levels.

The Canyon Area Library’s information, catalog, and other resources can be found on its website. For those in Amarillo, the Amarillo Public Library information, catalog, and other resources can be found here.

“A big congratulations to all at the Canyon Area Library. I encourage everyone in Canyon and the surrounding areas to take some time to visit the library, and attend a program,” President of the Canyon Area Library Board Mark Pittman said, “I’m sure that everyone who goes will be pleased with what they see.”