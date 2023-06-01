CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Following Potter and Randall County’s disaster declaration, the Mayor of Canyon, Gary Hinders, signed a “Declaration of Local Disaster Related to Severe Weather and Prolonged Flooding” for the city of Canyon on Thursday.

According to a City of Canyon press release, continuous rainfall has led to flooding around the city causing numerous road closures. Officials said road closures come from the swift, running water at high water levels on the road.

“The Canyon area has been impacted by floods in levels we have not seen in many years,” said Hinders. “The State of Emergency allows us to both protect our citizens and potentially provide assistance to them as we have upcoming weather events predicted by the National Weather Service.”

Officials said that the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management is working with the American Red Cross to establish shelters for individuals impacted by the flooding. Residents are encouraged to stay home after dark and not drive through flooded areas. Officials added that plans are currently in the works to establish a shelter in Canyon as well as Amarillo.

The release state that this State of Emergency is in conjunction with Randall County’s State of Emergency.