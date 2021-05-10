Canyon ISD working to recruit more employees

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD Board of Trustees are working to recruit more employees.

On May 10, the Canyon Independent School District Board of Education held a meeting at the Canyon ISD District Support Center.

They approved the adoption of a resolution authorizing the expenditure of public funds to create and fund a district employee recruitment program. It pass unanimously.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss