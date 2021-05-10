CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD Board of Trustees are working to recruit more employees.
On May 10, the Canyon Independent School District Board of Education held a meeting at the Canyon ISD District Support Center.
They approved the adoption of a resolution authorizing the expenditure of public funds to create and fund a district employee recruitment program. It pass unanimously.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Canyon ISD working to recruit more employees
- Here’s why you might find a dryer sheet stuck in your mailbox
- ‘Getting Better Slowly’: RGV native recovering from rare autoimmune disorder that was paralyzing her
- Nelly’s dilapidated Missouri mansion to soon have new owner
- While COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease, mother-daughter residents at senior living facility are able to finally reunite after 10 months apart