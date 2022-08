CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday, officials from Canyon ISD invite the community to “I Heart Canyon” from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on August 10 at Conner Park.

According to a Canyon ISD Facebook post, this event is to encourage teachers, administrators, and students before the school year begins. Officials said the event will include; Canyon Aquatic Park, horseback riding, free food, and inflatables.

For more information on the, I Heart Canyon event visit, here.