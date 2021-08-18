Canyon ISD welcomes back students with two new elementary schools

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today marked the first day of school for Canyon ISD as kids made their way back to the classroom.

“Welcome to the nest,” said Noe Renteria, Spring Canyon Elementary Principal.

That motto greeted students at Spring Canyon Elementary, which along with Heritage Hills Elementary, are two brand new campuses opening up their doors for the first time to students.

“We just really want to launch this campus in a positive way for our community and for our students and our teachers and our parents. We’ve been working hard to make sure that we do that in a fun way but also in a very intentional way that we’re going to maximize this campus for our kids,” said Renteria.

“To open a new school, to begin those routines and those traditions, to welcome those parents into a new facility and certainly the staff coming together from around the district to open a new school. It’s just an exciting time,” said Dr. Darryl Flusche, Canyon ISD Superintendent.

Though Spring Canyon is new, old problems and issues still remain, such as COVID-19 and preventing the spread of it in their campuses.

Which Dr. Flusche said is one of their highest priorities.

“We want to make sure our cleaning is at a high level throughout the day as well as in the evenings after each school day. We want to make sure our students are washing their hands frequently, using hand sanitizer. We’re going to social distance everywhere that we can,” said Dr. Flusche.

For Tracy Hardy, who has two children attending CISD schools, says she is excited to have her kids back in the classroom.

“I think they’re ready to get back to some normalcy and I think we’re happy to see all the smiling faces. I don’t think we have any worries right now. We’re just happy that they they get to be around each other,” said Hardy.

Dr. Flusche said they are strongly encouraging parents to have their kids wear masks but it is not required.