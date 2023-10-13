CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Voters in Canyon ISD will have a tax rate election on the Nov. 7 ballot to consider.

According to Canyon ISD, despite the lower tax rate due to compression from the state legislature, this voter approval tax rate election is needed to claim three additional cents on their maintenance and operations tax rate.

If approved by voters, the rate would decrease by 18 cents from $1.14 to 96 cents. If it fails, the tax rate would decrease by 21 cents to 93 cents.

CISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Flusche said the difference is the proposed rate would allow the district to access $3.1 million in state funding it could not access otherwise, plus $2 million in local revenue.

“There’s a shortage of teachers and we need to do what we can so that we can retain quality teachers as well as recruit quality teachers in our workforce to serve our kids. In addition to that, there’s several mandates from the state about safety and security in the schools and we want to work so that we can increase those safety and security measures,” said Flusche. “It’d be able to fund that, because the legislature didn’t fund that to the level that we need to.”

Flusche said CISD also had to reach into its savings this year to provide maintenance and operation expenses on a daily basis. He said these funds would help them manage the budget deficit.

“The 96 cent tax rate on the ballot is the lowest the tax rate has ever been, at least in the past 30 years, for Canyon ISD,” he continued. “So [it’s] certainly a savings to all of the residents of Canyon ISD.”

If the tax rate is approved, CISD said district taxes on the average home market value would decrease by $730. If it fails, the district said they would decrease by $793.

“If it drops 21 cents, then we’ve got to make some tough decisions on reductions,” Flusche added. “We hope the community will come out to to vote. Whether they vote for or against, we hope that they will come and vote and just remember that we’re doing our very best to serve our students in our schools.”

If the tax rate election fails, Flusche said CISD will have to revisit its options, which could include another election in the future.

Click here for more information from Canyon ISD on the tax rate election.