Canyon ISD to offer free summer meals for children under 18

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Starting on June 2, Canyon ISD will offer free breakfast and lunch summer meals to children under 18 at select locations, according to Canyon ISD.

Each child can have one breakfast meal and one lunch meal and a parent or guardian can pick up the meal with proper documentation including, school ID, birth certificate, report card, or school application, Canyon ISD stated.

Breakfast meals are available, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at all locations listed below, while lunch meals are available Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to noon from Westover Park. Only Westover Park is open from June 2 through June 4, according to Canyon ISD.

Meals can be picked up at the following schools:

Crestview Elementary, 80 Hunsley Rd., Canyon, TX 79015

Gene Howe Elementary, 5108 Pico Blvd., Canyon, TX 79110

Hillside Elementary, 9600 Perry Ave., Amarillo, TX 79119

Canyon Intermediate, 508 8th Street, Canyon, TX 79015

Westover Park Junior High, 7200 West Parkway, Amarillo, TX 79119

To view the menu for each school click here.