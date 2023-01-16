CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Canyon Independent School District recently announced that the district will host a retirement reception for Place 3 Board Member Randy Darnell later this month.

This comes after Darnell resigned from the district’s Board of Trustees earlier this month. The reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the conference center at Happy State Bank Stadium, located at 2800 N 23rd St. in Canyon.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Darnell was first appointed to the board in March 2005 and was the longest-serving member of the Canyon ISD board when he announced his resignation. Darnell was reelected for his position in May 2021.

The Place 3 position will be on the May election ballot for Canyon ISD residents, according to previous reports. For more information on how to apply for a place on the ballot, visit the district’s website.